“Identify By Clothes”: Asaduddin Owaisi asks Prime Minister

Jan 30, 2020, 07:36 pm IST
Asaduddin Owais & Prime Minister Narendra Modi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi came mocking Prime Minister after a lone gunman fired at protestors at jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi. The AIMIM leader asked prime minister to ‘identify the guman by clothes’.

Asaduddin Owaisi was referring to the statement made by Prime Minister earlier. Prime Minister while addressing a election rally in Jharkhand has said that people can easily make out who is spreading violence by the clothes they wear.

Owaisi also slammed the union minister Anurag Thakur. Anurag Thakur was given a 72-hour ban by the Election Commission for making hate speeches while campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections.

“Thanks to @ianuragthakur & all the 9 PM nationalists who have created so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch. Hi @PMOIndia identify him by his clothes”, tweeted Owaisi.

