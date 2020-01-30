“ Indians will be destroyed, if the ‘children of Godse’ attack Muslims”: warns Muslim cleric

Controversial Muslim cleric Ilyas Sharafuddin has once ignited a row by spitting venomous speech against Indians and Chinese nationals, reports OPIndia. He claimed in the Coronavirus outbreak in China is a punishment for Chinese people for their brutal behaviour to Uighur Muslims.

” Remember how they have threatened the Muslims and tried to destroy lives of 20 million muslims. Muslims were forced to drink alcohol, their mosques were destroyed and their Holy Book was burned. They thought that no one can challenge them. But Allah, the most powerful punished them” says Ilyas in an audi address.

“Beware! Fear Allah before it is too late. Worship him alone. Do not stop people from going to Masjids, do not stop Muslims from practising Islam, otherwise, you too along with the Chinese will be destroyed,” said the cleric.

The Muslim cleric also accused that the right-wing organisations in India are are attacking Muslims and he named them ‘Children of Godse’ and ‘Hindutva Terrorists’.