“Kejriwal is the biggest liar I have ever seen,” says Amit Shah

Former BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Delhi Chief Minister is the “biggest liar” he has seen in his entire life.Addressing his first public meeting in the New Delhi constituency in support of party candidate Sunil Yadav, Mr Shah asked the Delhi Chief Minister if he would give prosecution sanction against JNU student Sharjeel Imam who has been arrested over his controversial “cut off-Assam-from-India” remark.

Amit Shah said Arvind Kejriwal had lied that he won’t take a government bungalow or a car. “Now, he has bungalow and car both. Kejriwal is the biggest liar I have seen in my 56 years,” the BJP leader said.

The Union Home Minister also questioned the achievements of the Kejriwal government in the education sector, saying when BJP lawmakers exposed the AAP dispensation’s false claims, but Kejriwal replied “We (BJP) are insulting Delhi”.

“Kejriwal-ji, have you been feeling like Indira Gandhi?” Mr Shah asked.

“Indira Gandhi used to say Indira is India and India is Indira. Kejriwal also thinks Kejriwal is Delhi and Delhi is Kejriwal,” he added.