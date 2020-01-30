Petrol, diesel prices to go up in India

The price of petrol and diesel will be rised by 50 paise to Rs. 1 per litre from April 1. This is because from then India will switch to Euro-VI emission-compliant ultra-clean auto fuels.

At present the fuel supplied in the country is BS-IV grade fuel, equivalent to Euro-IV emission-compliant fuel. The union government has decide to switch to BS-VI grade fuel from April 2020 to reduce vehicular emissions which is the major reasons for rising pollution.

BS-VI fuels are ultra-clean fuels with sulphur content cut to just 10 parts per million (ppm) from 50 ppm in BS-IV fuels. The emission norms of BS-VI diesel are as good or even superior to those of compressed natural gas (CNG).