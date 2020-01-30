Rahul Gandhi supports Kunal,”act of a coward leveraging his influence”

Standing firm in support of comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for alleged comments against journalist Arnab Goswami aboard a flight, saying those who use their cameras as “tools of propaganda” should show some spine when the camera is turned on them.

Four airlines IndiGo, Air India, Spice Jet, and GoAir have banned Kamra from flying with them.”Those who use their ‘news’ cameras as 24×7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them,” Gandhi said on Twitter.he added, “The ban imposed on Kunal Kamra by 4 airlines is the act of a coward leveraging his influence with the Govt to silence a critic”

Kamra in a video clip posted in his twitter handle criticized Republic TV editor Arnab Goswamy for his pro-right wing stand. The situation happened in Indigo’s Mumbai-Lucknow flight when he heckled Arnab with ace questions-“You should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi, who I support, on 10 Tughlaq Lane. Arnab, you should have a reply, Arnab. Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist?”, Kunal Kamra can be heard in the short video.