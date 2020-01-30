Release date of ‘Ek Villain 2’ announced

The release date of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Ek Villain 2’ is announced. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster film ‘Ek Villain’ released in 2014. Producer of the film Ekta kapoor has announced the release date.

The film will be directed by Mohit Suri again and will have John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the cast.

“We have narrated it to John, Adi and they both have liked their parts. Both are playing the ‘villains’. Now we have to cast the girls. I can’t just take anyone. They play an important role. There will be two girls”, said Mohit Suri.

The film will be released on January 8, 2021.