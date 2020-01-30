Song from ‘Trance’ featuring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim released: Watch it here

The makers of the movie ‘Trance’ has released the first song featuring the lead pairs of the film Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim.

The music of the song is composed by Jackson Vijay. The song ‘Noolu Poya’ is sung by Jackson Vijay, Pradeep Kumar and Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor. The song is written by Vinayak Sasikumar.

The film directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed. The film marks the come back of Anwar Rasheed after a gap.

Cinematographer Amal Neerad and sound designer Resul Pookutty are part of the technical side.Vincent Vadakkan has scripted the film.

The cast of the film includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan, Sreenath Bhasi.

The most hyped and much anticipated film will be released on February 14.