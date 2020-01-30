Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad official first look poster out : Watch Here

Actress Taapsee took to her social media poster to share the first look poster of Thappad . “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!” she wrote as she explained the subject of the movie. The poster with Taapsee on it is a reflection of the reverberation, effect felt on a sudden slap on face.

Tappse recently giving a sneak-peek of the subject said, that Thappad is Pink in the present times. “ To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year’s Pink,” Taapsee said.