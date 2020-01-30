”Will go to Ayodhya to construct Babri Masjid”: SP leader makes provocative speech

A leader of Samajwadi Party has come with a provocative speech. Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has come with a provocative speech. Farhan Azmi claimed that he will go Ayodhya along with maharashtra CM and will construct Babri Masjid again. He said this while addressing a gathering opposing Citizenship Amendment Law.

“I demand and I am warning it, consider it as a threat or whatever, if Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister goes to Ayodhya on March 7 then I will also go along. I will also ask my father to accompany me, I call upon members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and SP members to come along,” Azmi said.

“If Uddhav Thackeray confirms his ticket for Ayodhya then we all will hold foot-march to Ayodhya, we will also go along, but the condition is that he will construct Ram Temple and we will construct Babri Masjid,” he added.

Earlier Uddhav Thackeray has said that he will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram on the 100 the day of his government formation.