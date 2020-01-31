‘Atrangi Re’: Akshay kumar teams up with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood super star Akshay Kumar will team up with Tamil actor Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for his next film. The film directed by Anand L Rai is titled ‘Atrangi Re’. ‘Atrangi Re’ will have equal prominence to all the three lead actors – Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Aanand L Rai is well known for his films like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu: Returns’ and ‘Zero’.Anand L Rai has directed ‘Raanjhanaa’, which was the Bollywood debut film of Dhanush. ‘Raanjhanaa’ released in 2013 was a blockbuster.

‘Atrangi Re’ is scripted by National award winner Himanshu Sharma.

AR Rahman is the music director of the film. T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films will be bankrolling the film. Shoot is scheduled to begin on March 1.