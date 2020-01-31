CAA : Foreign forces trying to weaken India by misleading people ,says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that he felt “foreign forces” were trying to “weaken” India by “misleading” people against the amended citizenship law.

Addressing an election meeting in Jangpura Assembly constituency, Singh reiterated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was not going to take away any Indian Muslim’s citizenship but still misunderstanding was being created among them.

“No Indian citizen including Muslims will loose their citizenship due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Still, if the citizenship of a Muslim is questioned by anyone, the BJP will stand with him,” he said.

“Misunderstanding is being spread to mislead the people. I feel there certainly is the hand of foreign forces behind this, who want to weaken India. The decision is to be made by you, where do you want the country to head,” Singh said.

He said India is not a Hindu nation and its history is written with love.

“India is not a Hindu nation, it’s a secular state. Some people are trying to write history of the country through the ink of hatred. But we have scripted our history through the ink of love and affection,” the Union minister said.

He said around 600 Pakistani Muslims were given Indian citizenship in the last five-six years, asserting that the CAA was not against the minority community in India.