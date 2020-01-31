Know the most latest features of WhatsApp

The social media messaging app ‘WhatsApp’ has launched many new features to it. These features is meant more easy handling of the app. The apps are available for its Android and iOS apps, and desktop version as well. In the past few weeks, WhatsApp has added new features for its platforms.

Here are the all the new features rolled out by WhatsApp recently.

Dark mode:

Dark mode on WhatsApp has been talked about for over a year now. It was being worked on for quite some time with updates from WABetaInfo. Earlier this month, WhatsApp finally allowed users to experience dark mode through its Android beta app. Android users on WhatsApp beta can use dark theme right away. WhatsApp also released dark theme for its business app. This feature is yet to arrive on WhatsApp for iOS.

Call waiting:

WhatsApp introduced call waiting support for Android and iOS users last month. As the name suggests, call waiting lets users receive a WhatsApp while they’re on another call.

Updated group privacy:

WhatsApp updated its group privacy settings for Android and iOS recently. With this update, WhatsApp replaces the option ‘nobody’ with ‘my contacts except’ for group privacy settings. Now users have to manually choose contacts they wish to block from adding them to groups.

Fingerprint lock:

This feature was first available for iPhone users who used Face ID and Touch ID to lock/unlock WhatsApp. It finally arrived on Android where users could their phone’s fingerprint sensor for WhatsApp. Android users had to resort to third-party apps for additional privacy on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Pay update:

WhatsApp has been running its payment service in beta in India. WhatsApp Pay in India already has a million users but the feature hasn’t been officially launched.