Mohanlal will be sporting multiple getups in ‘Ram’:See pics

Mohanlal will be sporting in multiple getups in the upcoming action thriller ‘Ram’. Ram makes the teaming up of Mohanlal and filmmaker jeethu Joseph after mega blockbuster Drishyam’.

Shoot for the film is progressing at a rapid pace. Mohanlal and popular South Indian actress Trisha play the lead roles in the film.

A photo of Mohanlal, Trisha and Jeethu Joseph from the film’s sets shared by Trisha on social media. It is rumoured that Mohanlal is appearing in two different looks in the film.

‘Ram’ is touted to be an action thriller made on a big scale. Trisha plays a doctor named Vineetha in the film. Indrajith Sukumaran, Durga Krishna, Chandhunath and Leona Lishoy are also part of the cast.

After the ongoing schedule in Kerala, the team of ‘Ram’ will be heading to foreign locations like Egypt, London and Istanbul. Ramesh R Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are jointly producing the film under the banner of Abhishek Films.