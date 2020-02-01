Big Bash League : Steve Smith avoids bizarre dismissal after bails dislodge ; Watch Video

Steve Smith escaped a bizarre dismissal during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in Melbourne on Friday. While Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and his Melbourne Stars teammates began celebrations after it looked as if Steve Smith has hit the wicket, the third umpire adjudged him not out. The replays revealed that it was wind that blew the bails off. The BBL shared the video of the whole incident on Twitter, saying: “Hit wicket? Don’t think so! The wind has just had a go at getting Steve Smith out!”

On the fifth ball of the eighth over by Rauf, Smith ducked awkwardly, and the bails came off at the same time. At first sight it looked as if the batsman has hit the wicket while ducking.

While checking for a hit-wicket dismissal, the replays revealed that there was a sudden rush of wind that blew the bails off.