PM Modi hails Budget 2020,says it a ‘budget with Vision and action’

Hailing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman PM Modi said the union budget for 2020 is both with vision and action and wished it will give the necessary push to the slowing economy.

“The main areas of employment are agriculture, infrastructure, textiles, and technology. In order to increase employment generation, these four have been given a lot of emphasis in this Budget,” Modi said in a statement.PM Modi added that the budget also emphasizes skill development in youths which will enable them to find jobs according to skills practiced.

Modi said,”India will now move to become a key member of the global value chain. Skill sets needed for the development of a modern and New India have been focussed.”