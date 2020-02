Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced on monday that the ‘Dream 12 Series’ 212 draw has been officially closed. This was announced on its social media platform.

” Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is pleased to bring you the Big Million Series 213 from February 1 to 29,2020. Buy your tickets at www.bigticket.ar or in store at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Duty Free and get a chance to with Dh.10 million” said the social media post by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.