‘BJP is in love with Pakistan’, alleges Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has came down heavily on BJP and the union government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and granting Padma Shri award to Adnan Sami, the Pakistan origin singer. Swara raised this alleged this while addressing ‘Save the Constitution, Save the Country’ rally in Madhya Pradesh.

‘The legal process to grant citizenship to refugees and arrest infiltrators already exists in India. The government have granted the Indian citizenship to Adnan Sami and now selected him for Padma Shri through that process. If this is the case What is the need and justification for the Citizenship Amendment Act?”, asked Swara Bhasker.

” On the one hand you abuse anti-CAA protesters, cane-charge us, slap us, hurl teargas shells at us and one the other hand you award Padma Shri to a Pakistani”, added the actress.

“Supporters of the CAA and the NRC keep harping about the so-called infiltrators having entered our country. If that is the case then why are we unable to see these intruders?” she asked.

” Sitting in Nagpur, these people are spreading politics of hatred”, she added.