Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down. As per the market experts the cut of reverse repo rates by the Chinese Central Bank and the Coronavirus outbreak has affected the price of precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures for February slipped down by Rs.355 or 0.86% to Rs.40,893 per 10 gram. The gold futures for April also fell down by Rs.189 or 0.46% to Rs.41,016 per 10 gram.

In the international market gold was trading at lower price of $.1585.20 per ounce lower by 0.17%.

Silver futures for February fell down by Rs.755 to Rs.46,363 per kilogram. In the international market silver was trading 1.43% lower by $.17.76 per ounce.