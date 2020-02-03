Dhoni enjoys vacation in Maldives: Video of Dhoni driving a speedboat goes viral : watch it

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying quality time in Maldives. Dhoni has took a break from all forms cricket after the World Cup and is now very busy with his family.

Hello Maldives! Here we come! pic.twitter.com/5R5lIbGOYM — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) February 2, 2020

The legendary wicket keeper batsman of India has spent a vacation in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. And after that Dhoni and wife Sakshi has now reached the island nation. The couple are accompanied by his friend and former teammate Rudra Pratap Singh and his wife Devanshi Popat.

Guess who is heading to Maldives !! He has driven enough of Bikes and Jeeps, so for a change, drives a Speedboat to @visitmaldives !! #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/ShG0xL7BlC — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) February 2, 2020

And a video of Dhoni driving a speedboat under guidance of the captain of the ship has become viral on social media. The video was shared by Sakshi Dhoni.