Law suite filed against Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos by GF’s brother

It seems Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO has a tough time with in-laws. Bezos girlfriend’s brother Michael Sanchez filed a lawsuit accusing the latter of falsely blaming him to provide insider photo’s to National Enquirer, a US tabloid. A security staff of Bezos, Gavin De becker is also named in the suit accusing Bezos and de Becker of telling journalists that Michael Sanchez provided explicitly nude photographs of the Amazon CEO to the tabloid.

Jeff Bezos had blamed Michael Sanchez for a splashy report last year revealing the affair between his sister Lauren Sanchez and Bezos. Since then the controversy has spread now involving allegations that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince participated in a hack of Bezos’ phone and an investigation by federal prosecutors in New York