Motion poster of ‘Ajagajantharam’ starring Antony Varghese released

The motion poster of ‘Ajagajantharam’ starring Antony Varghese has been released. The film is directed by Tinu Pappachan. The actor-director duo has earlier teamed up for ‘Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil’. ‘Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil’ which has won critical acclaim was the first film directed by Tinu Pappachan.

The film is penned by Vineeth Viswam and Kichu Tellus.

Chemban Vinod Jose, Arjun Ashokan and Sabumon Abdusamad also plays crucial roles in the film. Tito Wilson, Sinoj Varghese, Lukman, Sudhi Koppa, Jaffer Idukki, Rajesh Sharma plays supporting roles in the film.

The film is bankrolled by Emmanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapilliyum under the banner Silver bay Studios.