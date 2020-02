A new traffic discount scheme was announced in UAE . The new scheme was announced in Ajman on Monday.

The discount was announced by Sheikh Ammar bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the crown prince of Ajman.

The new scheme gives 50% discount on all traffic fines. The scheme will come into effect on February 16. All traffic fines issued before the date of January 31,2020 are included in the scheme. The discount cancels all traffic points and all decisions to impound vehicles.