A grenade attack at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk market injured nine, two of them CRPF personals on Sunday evening.

The splinters of the explosion caused the injuries and the affected were rushed to a nearby hospital. As per reports the injured are now out of danger. The hurled grenade landed amidst busy shoppers and the loud bang made the crowd run scattered for taking cover. The terrorists had taken advantage of the situation and managed to escape.