Actress Malavika Mohanan’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Malavika Mohanan is no stranger to glamorous photoshoots. She has a history of posting captivating photos regularly. A recent photoshoot is no different.The actress looks stunning in a radiant pink outfit. The photoshoot was part of her appearance in the Filmfare award ceremony. These pics have unsurprisingly gone viral on social media.

Malavika Mohanan, daughter of cinematographer KU Mohanan, made her debut in cinema opposite Dulquer Salman in ‘Pattam Pole’. She later went on to do notable roles in movies including Rajinikanth starrer ‘Petta’. Malavika has also been paired opposite Vijay in the upcoming Lokesh Kanakaraj movie ‘Master’.