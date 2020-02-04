“BJP is selling everything and may even sell the Taj Mahal”: Rahul Gandhi mocks union government

Former Congress president and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has mocked the NDA government over economic slowdown and unemployment in the country. The Congress leader said this while addressing a election rally in New Delhi.

“They are selling everything – Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, railways and even Red Fort. They may even sell the Taj Mahal”, said Rahul Gandhi.

” If Made in India is implemented, two crore youth of the country will get jobs every year. But Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal are not interested in that. All they want to do is to make people fight against each other and grab power”, said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has also accused that the government is run by Adani and Ambani.

“I am been thinking that I will make a list of the projects given to Adani by Modiji. It will take at least 45 minutes to just read the names of those projects. Adani and Ambani, remember these two names. The government is run by them and not by Prime Minister Modi. And they are the only beneficiaries”, accused Rahul Gandhi.