In the commodity market the price of precious metals has slipped down sharply.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures for April slipped by Rs 262 or 0.64% to Rs.40,482 per 10 gram. The price of silver but surged slightly. Silver future rose by 0.2% to Rs.45980 per kilogram. In international market gold was trading at 0.54% lower at $.1573.90 per ounce.