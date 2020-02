In Cricket, defending champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom today.

The match starts at 1:30 PM Indian Time.

India booked their spot in tournament’s last four after defeating last edition’s runners-up Australia by 74 runs, while Pakistan thrashed Asian rivals Afghanistan by six wickets to set up a face-off with the defending champions.