Who will rule Delhi: Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll results announced

An opinion poll survey conducted by Times Now and IPSOS has claimed that ruling Aam Aadmi party will continue its rule in the national capital. The survey predicts that BJP will not get any gains in the assembly election.

As per the survey the AAp will get 54 to 60 seats out of the 70 seats in assembly. BJP may get 10 to 14 seats. The Congress may get 2 seats. in the last time Congress has not won any seats.

IANAS- ZEE Voter survey has earlier predicted that AAP will get 59 seats and BJP will get 8 seats. The survey has predicted 3 seats for Congress.

In the last assembly election held in 2015 AAP has won 67 seats out of 70.