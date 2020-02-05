Election Commission takes action against BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Giving a setback to BJP, the Election Commission has taken strict action against its star campaigner Parvesh Verma. The Election Commission has banned the BJP MP from campaigning in Delhi for 24 hours starting from Wednesday.

Parvesh Verma has been banned for four days from January 30 by the Election Commission for making controversial statements at an election rally. On January 29, Verma has said that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh will enter the house of people in Delhi and rape your sisters and daughters.

Election Commission bars BJP MP Parvesh Verma for holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on a news channel. He was earlier banned for 96 hrs as well. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ycyHTQQpq4 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

The campaigning for Delhi Assembly election will end on Thursday. So Verma will not be able to campaign for BJP on the last day. Verma is BJP MP from West Delhi constituency.