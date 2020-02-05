‘I don’t want a Hindu Rashtra’, says Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray came down heavily on his former ally BJP over ‘Hindutva ideology’. The Shiv Sena leader claimed that his ‘Hindutva is different form that of BJP.

” We don’t have the same thought process. I don’t want a Hindu Rashtra which is not peaceful. Using religion and grabbing power is not my Hindutva”, said Uddhav Thackeray.

” People killing one another and creating unrest in the country is my version of Hindutva. That is not what I have been taught”, added the Maharashtra CM.

But Uddhav still affirmed that he believes in Hindutva. ” I am still firm on Hindutva and will always be. No compromise on that” he said in an interview.

Shiv Sena has broke the longtime alliance with BJP and joined with NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.