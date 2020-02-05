Man loses both hands while making bombs to attack pro-CAA rally by BJP

Mushtaq Sheikh, a local leader of ruling Trinamool Congress lost his both hands while making bombs. It is alleged that Sheikh was making bombs to attack a pro-CAA rally organised by BJP.

The incident took place in Lobara village in Birbhum district in West Bengal. OPIndia reported quoting Asianet that the explosion was so intense that it was heard all around several nearby villages.

The accident spot was covered with soil by the local TMC workers. It is also reported that other three persons were also injured in the incident.

The pro-CAA rallies by BJP and other organisation were subjected to attack by the ruling TMC in West Bengal.