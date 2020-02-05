Mohanlal released motion poster of ‘ Lalitham Sundaram’ starring Manju Warrier and Biju Menon: Watch it

The motion poster of new film starring lady superstar of Malayalam film industry Manju Warrier was released by Mohanlal and Mammootty through their respective social media handles. The film titled ‘ Lalitham Sundaram’ is directed by Madhu Warrier. This film marks the directorial debut of Madhu Warrier, elder brother of Manju Warrier.

The film has Biju Menon playing the lead role. Manju Warrier plays the female lead in the film. ‘Lalitham Sundaram’ marks the coming together of Biju Menon and Manju Warrier after two long decades. They both have previously shared screen space in films like ‘Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu’, ‘Kudamattam’, ‘Pranayavarnangal’, and ‘Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu’.

The film is penned by Pramod Mohan. Pramod Mohan was the director of the film ‘Orayiram Kinakkal’, starring Biju Menon.

The film is bankrolled by Manju Warrier. It is her second production after ‘Kayattam’ directed by award winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.