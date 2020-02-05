Trinamool Congress leader loses both hands while making bombs : Report

A TMC leader named Mushtaq Sheikh has reportedly lost both his hands while some explosives went off in Birbhum district’s Lobara village in West Bengal. As per reports, the accidental explosion was so loud that it was heard all around in several nearby villages.

As per a report in Asianet, the incident happened with Mushtaq Sheikh in a field outside the Lobara village. After the incident, the spot was found scattered with blood, pebbles, and other materials used in making explosives. However, it is reported that the spot was soon covered with soil. Local reports have suggested that the TMC is trying to distance itself from the incident.

Mushtaq Hussain, the district general secretary of Trinamool Congress and a resident of Parui, has stated that the incident never happened.

Sheikh Samad, a local resident and a secretary of BJP’s minority cell stated that Mushtaq Sheikh alias Bapi from TMC, who is a booth president of the ruling party, was making bombs for a planned attack on a pro-CAA rally called by the BJP. While the explosives were being made, a blast occurred and both hands of Sheikh were blasted off. Another three persons have reportedly sustained severe injuries too.