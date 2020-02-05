Two militants and one CRPF jawan killed in an encounter

A CRPF jawan was martyred and two militants were killed in an encounter in Srinagar in Jammu and kashmir. The encounter took place on Wednesday morning.

As per the security forces, the motorcycle borne militants fired on a patrol party of CRPF and a CRPF jawan was killed in the attack. The militants were killed in the counter attack by the CRPF team.

The identity of the killed militants is not ascertained. This is the second encounter in the last one week. Three Pakistani militants were killed in an encounter at Bann Toll Plaza on January 31 by the security forces.