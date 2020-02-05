Watch the thrilling fight between leopard and monitor lizard : Watch the viral video

The social media is flooded the viral video of the fight between the leopard and monitor lizard. The old video captured at at Kaingu Safari Lodge in Zambia in 2018.

But the old video has gone once again viral after it was shared by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer.

“Leopard V/S Monitor Lizard,” wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and shared the video on Twitter. Further addressing the lizard as a “fighter,” and writing that leopards are “excellent fighters”, Parveen captioned the video. The video has received close to 13,000 views and 1,300 likes.

In the video, the leopard cub tries to pounce on the monitor lizard in the middle of a road. The lizard powerfully wags its tail to deter the predator. The fight goes on for a while. Eventually, the leopard catches the lizard by its neck and takes it away.