“ We will show you on February 11″: Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter to BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter has came forward with severe criticism against BJP. Harshita Kejriwal has hit out at the BJP for calling her father a ‘terrorist’. She claimed that the people of Delhi will give befitting reply to BJP on February 11.

” They (BJP) say politics is dirty but it’s a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are made educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supply are improved” asked Harshita.

” My father has always been in social service. I still remember he used to wake us up at 6 am, make us read Bhagawad Gita and sing ‘insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara’ song and teach us about it. Is this is terrorism?”, she asked.

” Let them level allegations. Let them bring 200 MPs and 11 CMs. Not only us, but 2 crore common people are also campaigning . They will show them on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done” she said.

The election to the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly will be held at 8 of this month. The counting of votes will held on 11 February.