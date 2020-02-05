Who will be the winner of Delhi war: Results of ABP-CVoter opinion poll released

Only hours are left for the polling for Delhi Assembly election. The election to the 70-seat Assembly will be held on February 8.

#ABPOpinionPoll | 48% feel personal attacks on Arvind Kejriwal will dent the prospects of BJP Watch LIVE: https://t.co/PQbT45sMtv pic.twitter.com/45PmNTmP5T — ABP News (@ABPNews) February 5, 2020

Just ahead of the election, giving a boost to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) another opinion poll too favoured the Arvind Kejriwal government. The results of ABP-CVoter opinion poll too predicted in favour of AAP.

#ABPOpinionPoll l What do people think about the Shaheen Bagh protest? Results in graphics below Watch LIVE: https://t.co/PQbT45sMtv pic.twitter.com/s0k5wMpQfm — ABP News (@ABPNews) February 5, 2020

The opinion poll says the AAP will remain in the ruling seat of the Delhi assembly by gatting around 42 to 56 seats. BJP will be getting 10 to 24 sears and Congress may get 0 to 4 seats.

#ABPOpinionPoll l 39% of the respondents feel BJP will benefit from the Shaheen Bagh protest, 25% say it will favour AAP Watch LIVE: https://t.co/PQbT45sMtv pic.twitter.com/rdb4YYHvED — ABP News (@ABPNews) February 5, 2020

AAp may get 45.6% vote share and BJP may get 37.1% votes. The Congress is expected to get 4.4% votes. Other regional parties may bag 12.9% votes.