Who will be the winner of Delhi war: Results of ABP-CVoter opinion poll released

Feb 5, 2020, 09:36 pm IST
Only hours are left for the polling for Delhi Assembly election. The election to the 70-seat Assembly will be held on February 8.

Just ahead of the election, giving a boost to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) another opinion poll too favoured the Arvind Kejriwal government. The results of ABP-CVoter opinion poll too predicted in favour of AAP.

The opinion poll says the AAP will remain in the ruling seat of the Delhi assembly by gatting around 42 to 56 seats. BJP will be getting 10 to 24 sears and Congress may get 0 to 4 seats.

AAp may get 45.6% vote share and BJP may get 37.1% votes. The Congress is expected to get 4.4% votes. Other regional parties may bag 12.9% votes.

