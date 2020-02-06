Actress Dalljiet Kaur’s throwback photos from the Maldives will make you crave for a vacation

Actress Dalljiet Kaur is in Maldives for work and it looks like a vacation! The 37-year-old actress, who underwent massive transformation a few years ago, is in the beach destination for her work schedule, as she mentioned in the hashtags of her Instagram posts. Dalljiet, who checked into Maldives last week, has turned her Instagram into a Maldives album. Each of her beach-special photos come with words of gratitude and motivation. “Everything happened for a reason… so embrace everything that happens in your life,” she wrote for a recent entry from Maldives, while for another, she added: “Let’s begin the day with kindness in our heart and love in our soul!”