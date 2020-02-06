Enforcement Directorate says Shaheen Bagh protest is funded by Popular Front of India : Details inside

Popular Front of India (PFI), a extremist Islamist organisation is funding the Shaheen Bagh protests says

Enforcement Directorate (ED) . The Enforcement Directorate also revealed that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders were connected with the PFI chief. This was reported by Swarajya quoting Times of India.

This revelation was made by the Enforcement Directorate during the investigation of a cash trail which was used to fund the anti-CAA protests in the country. The ED has claimed that PFI has deposited Rs.120 crore in 73 bank accounts to allegedly fund the protest.

As per the report Mohammed Parvez Ahmed, the president of PFI’s Delhi unit is in touch with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and many Congress leaders including Udit Raj. The report has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.