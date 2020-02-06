English spinner calls Dhoni, Kohli ‘disgraces’, See what he get in return

Matt Parkinson, the recently debuted English leg-spinner is facing a flood of troll on social media for the abusive remarks that he said against former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.The old tweets by the English bowler has surfaced online recently. This has ignited the wrath of fans of Indian players.

The cricketer has deleted the old tweets about Kohli and Dhoni. But the screenshots of the tweets has went viral on social media.

Matt Parkinson debuted to ODI on Wednesday against the match against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. He did not get nay wickets and given 48 runs in 8.4 overs.