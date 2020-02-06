Impeachment failed, Trump acquitted of all charges

The US senate acquitted President Donald Trump on the two articles of impeachment- abuse of Presidential power and obstriction to another constitutional body US congress.

The impeachment of US President required two-thirds of majority in the senate and the likely hood of impeachment was already predicted a distant possibility in the Republican majority senate. The ‘abuse of Power’ charge was rejected on 52-48 and the ‘Obstruction of Congress’ charge was rejected by 53 against 47 votes.

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, “Today, the President and Senate Republicans have normalized lawlessness and rejected the system of checks and balances of our Constitution.” Meanwhile, The White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed the Democrats.”Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty,” she said adding the impeachment trial was sort of a witch-hunt by democrats.