‘Opium and other narcotics can be used to make medicines’, claims minister

Feb 6, 2020, 07:54 pm IST
Shehryar Afridi, Pakistan’s Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control has claimed that narcotic drugs like opium and others can be used for making medicines.

This remark of the minister has ignited controversy and social media has come with trolls mocking the minister. The video of the minister’s speech has become viral on the social media.

Now the minister has said that what he said was true. And the narcotics seized from smugglers will be used for making medicines. He also revealed that a factory is being built on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan where seized drugs will used for manufacturing medicines.

 

