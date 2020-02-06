‘Opium and other narcotics can be used to make medicines’, claims minister

Shehryar Afridi, Pakistan’s Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control has claimed that narcotic drugs like opium and others can be used for making medicines.

This video is viral on social media with misleading comments by opponents. I was telling my constituents that Govt plans to develop factory in Tribal areas to develop organic medicines through seized drugs 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KCEaSy994A — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) February 2, 2020

This remark of the minister has ignited controversy and social media has come with trolls mocking the minister. The video of the minister’s speech has become viral on the social media.

Moreover, hemp & CBD oil would also be produced so as the youth of tribal districts can get employment & help boost our exports.India,Aust,NZL & other nations r already earning billions evry year from such exports.Again proved fact that opponents hv nothing so projecting lies 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3gKM3sm7TA — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) February 2, 2020

Now the minister has said that what he said was true. And the narcotics seized from smugglers will be used for making medicines. He also revealed that a factory is being built on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan where seized drugs will used for manufacturing medicines.