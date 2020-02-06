Release date of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR announced

The release date of the much anticipated and much hyped multi-starrer film ‘RRR’ directed by S.S.Rajamouli was announced by the makers of the film. The period film is made on a bigger canvas and bigger scale than Rajamouli’s previous film ‘Bahubali’.

The film has Jr.NTR and Ram Charan playing the lead roles. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani will also play crucial roles in the multilingual film.

‘RRR’ is a period film based on India’s freedom struggle. The story of the film is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the father of Rajamouli. KV Vijayendra Prasad was also the writer of Bahubali.

The script of the film is penned by Rajamouli and dialogues of the film is written by Sai Madhav Burra and Madhan Karky. On the technical side K.K.Senthil Kumar is handling the camera and Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Music of the film is composed by M.M.keeravani.

The film will released on January 8,2021.