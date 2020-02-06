Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata’s latest bikini pics goes viral : See Pics

Feb 6, 2020, 09:41 am IST
Maanayata, wife of  Sanjay Dutt, is quite popular on social media courtesy her glamorous pictures on Instagram. She is busy chilling in Maldives with her besties.

While sharing a few pictures, she wrote, “Life is water-full??….#wetandwild #maldives #sunsoaked #dutts #love #grace #positivity #beautifullife #thankyougod? ….?@sakshisingh_r.”

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata is also paparazzi’s favourite and is often snapped with children on various outings. Born as Dilnawaz Shaikh in Mumbai, she was brought up in Dubai. Not many know that Maanayata Dutt has also been a part of the film industry before becoming Mrs Dutt.

Entrepreneur and the current C.E.O. of Sanjay Dutt Productions, she was also known as ‘Sara Khan’ by the film fraternity. Maanayata came to Mumbai to become a successful actress. She had featured in an item number in Prakash Jha’s ‘Gangajal’.

 

