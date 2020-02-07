Bollywood actress Disha Patani photoshoot gallery : See Pics

Actress Disha Patani’s brand value is stronger than ever and banking on her popularity which sees no bounds, every brand wants her as their face. Just within a few years in the industry, the actress who is hailed as the ‘hottest in Bollywood’, holds a value that not many of her contemporaries do.

Owing to her humongous fan base, with just a few projects that we have seen her in, it comes as a surprise that Disha is one sought after name amongst the brands, national as well as International.

In Salman Khan’s Bharat, Disha has shown some sizzling dance moves in the song ‘Slow Motion’ and in no time, we saw videos of theatre-goers from distant cities in a complete frenzy over her performance and looks. From every front, the popularity and wide reach make ‘Disha Patani’ highly bankable and the hottest in the industry at the moment.