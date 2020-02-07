Lok Sabha rocked over Harsh Vardhans remarks on Rahul Gandhi

The past week witnessed a showdown between PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi who spearheaded the opposition attack once again in and off the Parliament. The war of words set off during the Delhi election campaign and the session culminated yesterday after attaining a peak level.

Today in LS during question hour when Rahul Gandhi was about to raise a concern Union minister Harsh Vardhan intervened and said he would like to first “unequivocally condemn the outlandish remarks of the Congress leader against Prime Minister Narendra Modi” made during an election rally. This created a sharp response from opposition benches after which the assembly was adjourned till afternoon 1 PM.

Rahul Gandhi had commented during an election rally speaking on the increasing rate of jobless youth,”Six months from now, Narendra Modi will not be able to leave his house, the youth of the country will beat him up with sticks”.