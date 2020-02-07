Muslim Semisary ‘Darul Uloom’ asks women to call of anti-CAA protests: See how they responded

One of the most renowned and prominent Muslim Seminary in India Darul Uloom in Deoband has asked the women protesters to call off their demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The representatives of the Darul uloom in a press conference has said that women protesters must call off their protest as the union government till now has not taken a decision on implementing the nationwide NRC.

A clarification this appeal is for protesting women at Deoband. https://t.co/NXWNnPYBGG — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) February 7, 2020

But the women protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Idgah ground in Deoband has rejected the appeal of clerics. They greeted a delegation that tried to convince them with slogans of ‘go back’ and a few angry women also threw bangles at them.

“Ulema have nothing to do with our protest. It’s a movement of the people and we will accept only their decision”, said Aamna Roshi, president of Mutahid Khawatin Committee, who leads the protest.

Aamna Roshi reiterated that accepting the appeal of the clerics would send a wrong message across the country and weaken their movement. “Therefore we have decided to continue our movement until the government announces roll back of CAA,” she said.

Darul Uloom of Deoband later distanced itself from the appeal issued by its cleric. In a statement issued on Friday evening, Darul spokesperson Ashraf Usmani underlined that it has not appealed to women to end their protest against CAA. Uloom.