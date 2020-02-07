Old lovers who eloped during their children’s wedding surrenders at Police station

The Gujarat couple who eloped ahead of their son and daughter’s wedding and made national news has surrendered before the police after weeks of remaining underground.

The son and daughter of Gujarat residents Himmat Patel and Shobhna Raval were about to get married and their wedding had to be called off after their parents eloped. The couple, who knew each other since childhood and were neighbors who fell in love. They were “missing” since January 10 and a police complaint had been lodged to trace them.

Patel and Raval finally decided to stop running away from their families. However, after the embarrassment faced by the two families following the elopement, Raval’s husband has refused to accept her back to his life.

