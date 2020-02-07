Shiv Sena hails AAP govt for its courage to take over BJP single-handedly

Showering praise over Delhi CM Kejriwal, Shiv Sena said the ‘ideal work’ of the Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government in the last five years had forced BJP to rake-up Hindu vs Muslim in a bid to win elections by any means.

“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have put up all their efforts in Delhi after they lost Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Nothing wrong if they want to win Delhi, but despite an army of 200 MPs, BJP CMs and the entire Modi cabinet, it seems that Kejriwal is weighing heavy on all others,” an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Friday.”Kejriwal is seeking votes on the basis of work done in five years. This is a new experiment in the country’s politics. This should be welcomed beyond party lines. Voters of Delhi are intelligent,” said Saamana.

The Sena said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah should have felicitated Kejriwal for fulfilling the promises in Delhi but instead they resorted to spreading communal disharmony for polarising voters in a bid to win polls by any means. The Shiv Sena’s Saamna editorial also noted Kejriwal is decisively gaining over BJP’s Hindu-Muslim politics efficiently.