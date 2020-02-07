Student’s wing of Congress displays poster abusing Lord Krishna

A poster released by the students wing of Congress party abusing Lord Krishna has ignited the wrath of Hindu devotees. The incident is reported by a Malayalam news channel from Kerala.

Kerala Students Union(KSU), the students organization affiliated to NSU has put up a poster insulting Lord Krishna in Newman College in Thodupuzha in Kerala.

The poster is about joining a competition to find out the best womanizer in the college. In the poster Lord Krishna can be seen taking selfie with a group of naked women in a pond.

The Sabarimala Karma Samiti has lodged a complaint with the DGP of Police. In the complaint the Samiti accused that the poster is meant to disrupt the communal harmony. S.J.R.Kumar, the convenor of Samiti has warned that if no action is taken then serious consequences will follow.

It is in Newman College that a professor named T.J.Joseph was attacked and his hand was chopped by radical Islamist organisation Popular Front of India. He was attacked by PFI for blasphemy and allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed.